Santa Barbara City Council Hires Police Oversight Expert

The Santa Barbara City Council approved $67,000 to hire Hassan Aden, a professional Independent Police Monitor, to provide consulting expertise in “creating and implementing” a new civilian oversight system for the city’s police department. Aden spent 26 years with the police department of Alexandria, Virginia, which he left after attaining the rank of assistant chief. After that, he worked as chief for the Police Department of Greenville North Carolina. From 2015 on, he’s functioned as a contract deputy monitor for the much-troubled Baltimore Police Department as part of a federal consent decree. While there, Aden focused on accountability measures. He has served similar functions in Chicago, Seattle, and Cleveland. He resigned from his post in Cleveland late in October after the federal judge overseeing that consent decree concluded Cleveland’s efforts at oversight, while substantially improved, still had not achieved substantial compliance. In response to political pressure generated in the wake of the George Floyd murder, the Santa Barbara City Council created an advisory board to evaluate various models for police oversight commissions. Ultimately, the council opted to significantly expand the function of the existing Fire and Police Commission rather than create a new commission. The more day-to-day details of investigative authority and oversight have been placed with City Administrator’s office. Aden will help train assistant city administrator Barbara Andersen in becoming an independent police monitor.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.