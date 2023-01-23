The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.

50-Minute Treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa

Experience the many healing rituals of the Santa Barbara coastline with The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa’s exclusive midweek 805 spa offer. For only $80.50 per person or $161 for two, locals have the choice between a 50-minute custom facial or the signature massage. Treatments must be arranged in advance by contacting 805.571.4210 and are subject to availability. Excludes holidays and weekends (Friday and Saturday). Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Prix-Fixe Menu at Angel Oak

The signature fine dining restaurant, Angel Oak, brings elevated California coastal cuisine to the perfect venue. The oceanfront restaurant will offer an exclusive 805 pre-fix menu for two at $80.50, plus impeccable views and an exceptional ambiance. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 805.571.4220. The offer is subject to availability and excludes holidays and weekends (Friday and Saturday). Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Prixe-Fixe Menu at San Setto

Led by acclaimed Sushi Chef Mitsutoshi Masuda, San Setto–which translates to sunset–draws inspiration from the breathtaking sunsets offered by its unique locale atop a rugged bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The 805 prix-fixe San Setto menu offers fresh sushi sourced from local fish at $80.50 for two. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 805.571.4220. The offer is subject to availability and excludes holidays and weekends (Friday and Saturday). Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Premium Flights and Pairings at the Bacara Wine Tasting Room

Santa Barbara is home to some of the best wines in the world, made so great by the cooling ocean influence and nearby hillsides. The new Bacara Wine Tasting Room affords guests and locals the opportunity to taste a selection of wines that express unique qualities only found in Santa Barbara County. Paying tribute to Santa Barbara’s unique climates, The Bacara Tasting Room’s 805 offer features two Santa Barbara County Premium flights, and one Five Cheese Charcuterie arrangement, for $80.50 for two people. Reservations are required in advance, by contacting 805.571.4220. The offer is subject to availability and excludes holidays and weekends (Friday and Saturday). Pricing is exclusive of tax and gratuity.

About The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

Set against a backdrop of golden beaches and lush mountains, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara embodies the charm, beauty, and energy of the Mediterranean in the heart of Santa Barbara. The iconic Central California resort spans 78 acres and features 358 guest rooms and suites, two natural beaches, lush gardens, and a collection of amenities including: a 42,000 square-foot spa and wellness center; three salt-water infinity pools; six culinary venues including the signature Angel Oak, housing the resort’s 12,000-bottle wine collection; robust activities program for guests of all ages; and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The property is distinctly nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, offering easy access to the region’s best vineyards, and is just minutes from the center of charming and historic Santa Barbara.

