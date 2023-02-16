Man Charged with Murder of Young Child

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Wednesday that 24-year-old Elvis Alberto Lopez, the man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, has now been charged with the child’s murder along with multiple counts of child abuse.

Lopez was arrested over the weekend by the Santa Barbara Police Department following an investigation into the 3-year-old’s death, which occurred on February 4.

In addition, Lopez is facing multiple counts of child abuse for four separate incidents that allegedly occurred between September 1, 2022, and February 2, 2023. He is also charged with having been previously convicted of a serious and violent felony, or a “strike” offense, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Lopez is now being held on a $4 million bail. His case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting on March 2, 2023 in the Santa Barbara Superior Court, and will be assigned to Judge Pauline Maxwell.