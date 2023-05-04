The Housing Crisis

My husband and I were evicted from our home of 23 years after KotoGroup told us they needed to make “substantial” renovations. It’s been seven months, and their workers are partying and barbecuing in our old home. Replacing carpet with vinyl and changing a sink is not substantial renovation!

We are needed so that all the rich landlords and property management companies earn revenue. We are needed to teach your children, work at your companies, bag your groceries, deliver your mail, fix your plumbing, and clean your garbage. It is inhumane to look at hard-working people as dollar signs.

In order to work to pay greedy people rent, we need a decent roof over our heads, food on our table, salaries of $10,000 a month.

We vote and support you when you run for office, and now we demand your support in return.