Power Outage at La Cumbre Area

Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre area is out of power at the moment, an outage that began around 3:55 p.m., according to SoCal Edison. Roughly 2,584 customers are affected by the power outage. Edison’s outage center states the power should be restored by 4:55 p.m., although a field investigator is still either en route to the area or determining the cause of the outage. Crews have not yet been sent.

Edison’s outage status page can be found here, which shows a map of outages around the utility’s service area, including the one at La Cumbre and State.