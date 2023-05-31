Rome, Larry, and Nero

Rome

This luscious lady bun is a Velveteen Lop, which gives her the softest coat of all rabbit breeds. She also has very long ears, having descended from the English Lop, and the most sociable and loving personality. She would like a family that will give her lots of attention and that won’t be a hard job because she is extremely fun, social and charming.

Credit: Courtesy

Larry

This gentleman guinea-pig has the swirly coat of the Abyssinian breed but it is short which makes for easy care. He is a friendly, relaxed fellow who would be delighted to settle into the arms or lap of his humans. Larry’s sweet, easy-going nature would make him a great first-time pet, but he could also be a good companion for your single male who wants a buddy.

Credit: Courtesy

This gentleman guinea-pig has the swirly coat of the Abyssinian breed but it is short which makes for easy care. He is a friendly, relaxed fellow who would be delighted to settle into the arms or lap of his humans. Larry’s sweet, easy-going nature would make him a great first-time pet, but he could also be a good companion for your single male who wants a buddy.

All BUNS rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Come meet them and also our large selection of guinea pigs at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Nero

They say that eyes are the gateways to the soul. What do you see when you look into Nero’s eyes? Can you see how sweet this eight-year-old Labrador Retriever is? Or how clever he is? What you may not be able to see when gazing into Nero’s eyes is how wonderful he is, and how he makes friends easily and gets along with female dogs, cats, and kids. You also may not be able to see just how fun Nero is. A glance into his eyes won’t tell you that Nero is a playful boy who also has a mellow side.

But the one thing that is very evident when you lock eyes with Nero is how badly this sweet boy wants a family to call his own.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.