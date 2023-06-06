Man Seriously Injured in Traffic Incident on Mission Street

A man is in the hospital after being struck at Mission and Bath street by a driver, who then led police on what was described as a slow chase to Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood. The driver was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Carlton Way

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was reportedly causing a disturbance on De la Vina Street, pounding on windows and attempting to enter a business. Police arrived and told the suspect to leave, which he did, striking a retaining wall but continuing to Bath Street. There, police approached the driver again. A neighbor attempted to stop the driver by standing in front of the car, whereupon the man was struck.

Officers attempted life-saving medical aid, before paramedics took him to Cottage Hospital just four blocks away. He sustained serious injuries.

Neighbors on Mission Street reported hearing sirens circling the block for about 10 minutes. One reported hearing officers speculate that the man who’d been hit was in danger of losing his life or his leg. A city crew could be seen power washing the blood from the street at around 3 p.m. The intersection was closed at the time.

Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department said the man’s arrest was one of a larger ongoing investigation. Information will be provided as it becomes available, Ragsdale said in a press release.