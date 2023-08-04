Biltmore: Years of Torment and Uncertainty

I just wanted to take a moment to compliment the article regarding Four Seasons and Ty Warner. Thank you, Nick Welsh, for finally voicing in the media my feelings regarding this situation.

Yes, I feel a violence occurred towards the employees. I am finally feeling better after three years of torment and uncertainty as my partner and I were both furloughed. We lost our home — and so much more — and experienced extreme mental strain and stress.

If we had been told from the start that there was a dispute, it would have changed everything, and we would have moved on. But we were promised a reopening, week after week, blamed solely on the pandemic — and then no communication at all until this Thursday. We received an email saying this:

Dear All,

We are writing to let you know about a Town Hall meeting scheduled for August 9th to discuss some exciting news!!

Four Seasons has been working with the owner Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts (TWHR) to prepare for the reopening of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. The reopening date is currently anticipated for fall 2024. Four Seasons and TWHR have signed a preliminary term sheet and are currently negotiating binding agreements to that effect. Both parties look forward to finalizing their agreements in the coming weeks including a schedule for recalling employees prior to the resumption of hotel operations in 2024.

We hope you can join us!!

Warm Regards,

Jim Cathcart

Director of People & Culture

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara



I personally am insulted beyond belief. Anyway, thank you for your reporting. It’s nice to know someone is on our side and paying attention.