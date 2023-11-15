Mental Health and

Middle-Schoolers

Crane Country Day School

Empowers Students

with Self-Care Habits

By Tyler Hayden | November 16, 2023

Credit: Courtesy

Personal well-being and mental health have always been priorities at Crane Country Day School. In fact, part of its mission statement reads: “Challenging ourselves is important, and, under the right circumstances, can be wholly gratifying. But challenging academics must not outstrip the joy of learning nor get in the way of maintaining a balanced, sustainable lifestyle.”

In our post-COVID world, Crane has leaned even further into this philosophy, said Alexa Hughes, a math teacher and the school’s 8th-grade dean. “We recognized that if we don’t address mental health and wellness — making sure students feel safe and that they belong — we could be offering them the greatest lessons in the world and it wouldn’t matter, because they wouldn’t be in a place to absorb them.”

Crane’s Upper School schedule for students in grades 6 through 8 is therefore structured to help students integrate self-care habits in their routines, Hughes explained. Each student is assigned a faculty advisor and an advisory group, which gathers during the first and last 45-minute periods of the day.

These windows are a time for students to do homework, take a moment of rest and quiet, or chat over cards and puzzles, Hughes said. Or they can have one-on-ones with their advisor about something on their mind, whether it’s an upcoming test or problem with a friend. “It’s a regular touchpoint for them,” Hughes said. “It has a homeroom feel,” even if it takes place outdoors among the lawns and trees of Crane’s picturesque campus.

Credit: Courtesy

Crane’s faculty works hard to foster meaningful relationships with their students, more so than at most other schools, said Hughes, who’s been an educator for more than two decades. “I’ve been at Crane for four years now, and one of the things I’ve noticed is how comfortable students are with their teachers,” she said. “It’s really spectacular.” And practical, she emphasized. “When you’re teaching a student a quadratic equation and you have a personal relationship with them, they’re going to listen better.”

In addition to the academic support they offer, advisory groups also take part in activities that reinforce social-emotional awareness, Hughes said, with the school psychologist giving lessons on privilege and intent versus impact. Therapy dogs, sound baths, and meditative tapping sessions are also offered, and when a group needs to let loose, they may head off campus for lunch or, if the weather’s nice, set up a slip-and-slide. “That’s when we have fun,” Hughes said.

While many schools are beginning to prioritize mental wellness among their students, there’s still no universal set of best practices, Hughes said. Perhaps that’s just as well. “Boxed curriculum for social-emotional learning is not effective for teens,” she said. “They’ll see right through it.” Crane faculty is therefore always looking for ways to make their instruction more meaningful and personal.

And so far, they seem to be succeeding. “I do think we’re accomplishing that,” Hughes said. “As a middle-school teacher, it’s always your hope that as you send your students off into a bigger pond, you’re arming them with the skills” to nurture their hearts and minds, she said. “To know who they are, feel confident, and advocate for what’s best for them.”

“We give them the space to practice here,” Hughes said. “A safe place to try all that out.”