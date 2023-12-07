“Wings/2023” Flies in to Santa Barbara Tennis Club 

Flying its way to the Santa Barbara Tennis Club this month is the eighth annual juried competition, “Wings/2023,” featuring all things wings, from things that take flight, to abstract, fantasy, and representational interpretations of birds, bats, insects, bugs, aircraft or its occupants. The more than 30 South Coast artists participating cast their pinions over a wide spectrum of work, including oil painters, photographers, and mixed media artists.

This year the juror of the awards is Nadya Brown, an artist who was born and raised in England. She has exhibited her work in the United States and the UK, and studied Painting and Printmaking at Goldsmiths College, University of London, and received her MFA from Ohio University. Brown has taught at various universities and colleges, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Murray State, Millersville State, and Montclair State Universities. She recently retired from Allan Hancock College.

The exhibition is on view from December 2 to January 3, with an opening reception and awards presentation on Friday, December 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. “Wings/2023” is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Santa Barbara Tennis Club is located at 2375 Foothill Road. See santabarbaratennisclub.com/art for more information.