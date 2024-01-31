IN MEMORIAM Carol Bartoli 1944-2023

A year has passed since Santa Barbara lost our dear heart, Carol Bartoli. That day was the first time in 78 years her well-worked hands laid still.

Carol was known for her gentle and affectionate presence, endless generosity, and playful spirit. She had a lifelong love affair with exercise, sunny days, and big salads. It wasn’t uncommon to find her eating ripe fruit from bountiful trees or tearing into a fresh loaf of bread with her hands. She was a talented cook, and if a recipe called for milk, she would often break the rules and use heavy cream. She was a smart dresser with a pressed wardrobe that incorporated whimsy, a vibrant color, or fun shoes (like her white leather Keds with red baseball stitching).

While small in stature she was big on love. She was an engaged listener, and her soft brown eyes made you feel seen and cherished. She kept Hallmark in business by sending cards to her loved ones for even the most minor holidays. Her life was one of service and caring for others: a 5 a.m. ride to the airport, walking an ailing neighbor’s dog, or helping a family member with heavy labor.

While she disliked being the center of attention, she enjoyed being a part of any gathering. She would arrive with a tasty dish and wouldn’t leave until every plate was washed and the sink wiped dry. She always left a space better than she found it. This was especially true about her involvement in the S.B. Bucket Brigade — landing her on the cover of this very publication in March 2020.

Her loved ones are grateful that in her final weeks of life, she made tortellini with family, left treats for visiting neighbor dogs to discover, and posted her last greeting card in the mail to arrive on time for her sister’s birthday.

Born in La Salle, Illinois, to Peter and Harriett Bartoli on June 22, 1944, Carol was the second of four children. When she was 5, they all packed in the Studebaker and headed west on Route 66 to La Cañada. She was raised in a house built by her father in the alluvial plains of the Sierra Madre mountains where the foothills met the orchards and it was spring all year long. John Muir Class of ’62 remembers her as the exuberant Pep Commissioner and named her “Best All Around” senior year. At UCLA she met and married Tim Frush and took time off to devote to her only child, Christy Noel. Carol enrolled in printmaking classes at Immaculate Heart and developed a lifelong friendship with pop artist Sister Corita Kent.

Carol and her family soon moved to Santa Barbara where Carol opened an art gallery and then the colorful store Go Fly A Kite. Undaunted by single motherhood, she managed to complete her BA at UCSB and earned her MA in Psychology from Antioch. Always adept with children she worked as a counselor at CALM, Hospice, and Monroe Elementary.

Carol loved Santa Barbara and would zip down in her VW convertible to a class at Studio E or to meet a friend at the beach. Her love of cooking led to happy times as food director at Steve Singleton Catering, baking with her sister Mari at S.B. Bread Company, and ultimately working as a personal chef for Sue Grafton, and later Ed Snider.

While her life’s resume ran the gamut, her most inspiring work came at the age of 73 when she heard her calling in the wake of the 2018 deadly debris flow. In a swan song, she joined the Bucket Brigade and made her mark. She was devoted to this heroic and selfless group, helping to remove mud from homes, one shovel at a time. In her sturdy rubber boots, she was a force to be reckoned with. Small but mighty, she would dig circles around people half her age and twice her size, rarely taking breaks.

Fellow volunteers say that Carol’s tireless presence kept them coming back each day. She treasured her kinship with this tight group of “mud-sisters.” After 100 consecutive workdays, the Brigade awarded her Volunteer of the Year and presented her with the Golden Shovel Award.

She has joined her parents, brother Doug, sister Mari, and her greatest canine companion Mia. She is survived by her sister, Joani Porto (Carmen), her daughter Christina Kral (Robert), and grandchildren Hunter and Avery. Until the end, she longed to bridge the distance between her daughter and grandchildren. She also leaves sister-in-law Ginny Brush, her nieces Gabriella Cardi and Gioia Patla (Mark), Francesca Giaimo (Santino Stoner), and Vanessa Doan (Kris). She is lovingly remembered by her great nieces and nephews: Gianna, Ben and Sicily Doan, Alexandra, Cale, Davin, and Hannah. Her passing leaves an indescribable void among her friends, mud-sisters, Villa Caridad neighbors, and the many lives she touched.

Carol’s humility endured as she requested no memorial service. Please join us in reflection by sharing a remembrance at forevermissed.com/carol-bartoli/stories or honor her by being of service to a fellow human or animal in need. Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to sbbucketbrigade.org.