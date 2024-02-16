Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that a familiar face is now the new City Librarian for the Goleta Library Zone System which includes the Goleta Valley Library, Solvang and Buellton branches, and the Book Van, and represents Goleta in the Black Gold Cooperative Library System. After a comprehensive hiring search, the City promoted Supervising Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo to this top leadership position.City of Goleta’s Neighborhood Services Director, Jaime Valdez, said “Elizabeth is the perfect choice for this position. She possesses a unique combination of expertise and experience with our treasured library, is highly respected by our wonderful staff, and has a deep commitment to providing excellent customer service to our patrons.” Elizabeth Saucedo said she is honored to have been selected. She said, “Libraries play an essential role in their communities by bringing people together and connecting them with important resources that enrich their lives. The opportunity to lead the fantastic team at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries in providing these programs and services to our valued patrons is an incredible honor. I look forward to this exciting next chapter!”Elizabeth has been with the Goleta Valley Library for over five years. She began as the Children’s Librarian in 2018, leading many of the library’s popular programs including the annual Summer Reading Program, storytimes for early learners, and classroom field trips for local schools. In early 2022 she assumed the role of Interim Supervising Librarian before taking over the position full time in May 2023, where she has overseen the daily operations, staffing, and collection needs of the library.The City Librarian role is the new classification for the former Library Director title that was last held by Allison Gray, who retired in March 2023 after 15 years of service to the Goleta Valley Library. Interim Library Director Diane Satchwell has assumed the position during the transition and will continue to stay on as Executive Extra Help—Retired Annuitant to assist with the transition.Elizabeth will officially assume the City Librarian position on February 24, 2024.Please join us in congratulating Elizabeth on this exciting promotion!The City of Goleta is now looking for a new outstanding Supervising Librarian. For information and how to apply, click here.