The original residence of Montecito’s Glen Oaks neighborhood, this single-family home was originally built in 1895. Added to and renovated many times over the decades, the signs of subpar craftsmanship — plus the wear and tear of age — were starting to take a toll until a new owner showed up in 2018.

The extensive overhaul that followed began with East Coast talent, namely principal architect GP Schafer and designer Michelle Holland, who set the groundwork for some of the very best Santa Barbara–based architects and tradespeople that Giffin & Crane has partnered with over the years. Harrison Design, Solid Rock Construction & Fine Carpentry, Architectural Millwork, Starbuck Minikin, Turner Electric, and Augustine Painting, among many others, would transform the two-story building and “correct the sins of its past,” according to Giffin & Crane principal and partner Derek Shue.

Credit: Jane Beiles

Credit: Jane Beiles

Credit: Jane Beiles

The project maintained the original layout and square footage as it upgraded the structural foundation and dialed in the cabinet work and finishes. Outside renovations included the pool and cabana, with landscape architecture by Arcadia Studio and installation by Steve Hanson Landscaping. Photographer Jane Beiles captured the final product, including the all images pictured here.

Overall, according to Architectural Digest magazine, the home “stands out among its neighbors — not only for its rambling size … but also for its Gilded Age architecture.”

Credit: Jane Beiles

Credit: Jane Beiles

All along, the project, which broke ground right before the pandemic hit in March 2020, would serve as a successful testing ground for homebuilding precautions in the time of COVID-19. “We had to figure out how we would be able to keep showing up to work every day and make sure everyone was safe,” Shue remembers, citing company protocols on masking, physical distancing, and carefully staggering the site visits of multiple tradespeople.

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.