Mother’s Day Dedicated Email
Highlight your Mother’s Day offerings in our dedicated email going out Sunday, April 28 and online at independent.com
Deadline for participation: Monday, April 22
Please note the information below will be included in the email and on the landing page. Only include information that you would like to be available to the public.
For additional questions or concerns, please email your advertising representative or emily@independent.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.