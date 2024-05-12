Computers Can Be Best Friends to Teachers of Young Children

Much of the public focus of concern these days is with the election of a president this coming fall. Some of the issues being discussed involve immigration, the true state of our economy, and values relating to social equity, women’s health decisions and the political chaos that engulfs much of the world. Lost in this mix of concerns is the issue of literacy, or lack thereof, among children attending our public schools.

Immigration and the state of our economy are connected to the literacy problem facing much of youth today, but in ways that are easily lost. Several journals, including The Economist and Forbes, published concerns about the adequacy of our nation’s workforce in measuring up to the task of competing in the world market.

If, in fact, more than half our public-school children are failing to pass state literacy standards, as well as math proficiency testing, then these concerns are well-founded. Immigration plays a part in all this because the education of Spanish-speaking children is a key factor in our literacy problem, but not the only one. Our current child population is also key to the development of a well-prepared work force of adequate size for our economic future as a nation.

If more than half of our elementary school children cannot read adequately, they will also fail at math. That was the conclusion of a British longitudinal study of reading and math proficiency. What this means for our educational system is that reading is at the core of both academic success for our children and economic success for our nation’s future.

My own involvement with this issue began more than 40 years ago when I was doing prevention research with children at-risk that was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health. I was a developmental psychologist at Duke University, and I came to realize that reading was a core factor in protecting young children from a variety of negative outcomes, including committing violent crimes.

I spent quite a bit of time observing at-risk children in the classroom, children from poor homes where reading was not something for which they received much preparation. These children were not attentive during reading instruction because they did not understand what was being taught. They had no preparation for connecting printed symbols with English speech sounds, which is the code that is the core of phonics learning.

Because of these experiences, it did not surprise me to find that adding a good Science of Reading program to replace the Balanced Literacy program that was failing children in schools across America does not seem to entirely solve the literacy problem for large numbers of children in low-income schools. This was what I concluded from a report looking to help solve this problem in Savannah, Georgia schools. This has led me to conclude that such children need one-on-one tutoring that most classroom teachers do not have time to provide.

For this reason, I was delighted to find a computer-based reading program in the Santa Barbara schools at a time I had been asked to help with the fact that two-thirds of the children entering kindergarten failed the reading proficiency test. To make a long story shorter, within five years of putting this program into all the preschool classrooms and sending a computer-carrying van into the low-income neighborhoods to reach four-year-olds not attending preschool, the proficiency test failure rate dropped by more than 80 percent.

The point I want to make now is that we must prepare young children to learn the new Science of Reading programs immediately upon coming into classes using these programs. To do this we need to put computers into TK (transitional kindergarten) classrooms so that they can learn phonics individually for as little as 20 minutes a day before entering kindergarten.

There are now numerous programs for teaching children phonics in English. Putting them into preschool classrooms and rotating children onto them for 15 to 20 minutes a day will be far more effective and far less expensive than trying to hire individual tutors or waiting to see if they learn the new phonics-based curriculum in kindergarten or first grade. It is also a better way to treat our teachers who are working hard to learn a new curriculum. We also will not have to lose ground economically as a nation because we lack an adequately prepared workforce.