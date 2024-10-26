Regarding the article “Elon Musk Sues Coastal Commission over Vandenberg Launches,” Nick Welsh as always you are spot on. Please allow me some latitude here to expand on the subject and the dangerous road Planet Earth has embarked upon compliments of one Elon Musk.

It might be worthy to note that space is a critical environment that Mr. Musk has embarked upon to further polluting of our upper atmosphere and will lead to making it impossible, sooner than you think, to leave Earth’s orbit. The insane amount of satellites he is putting in space will indeed lock us in and prevent further travel into space.

The “Kessler ” effect is real. When these satellites start colliding with other satellites there will indeed be a “Chain Reaction” of space debris that will lock any exploratory mission from leaving Earth’s orbit, forever. It will also threaten the International Space Station!

So, beyond Mr. Musk’s lust for profit and power, how is it possible that we are allowing him to move into the role of the once-thought-fictional evil empire known as SPECTRE. Global control seems to be where he is headed and his actions of late confirm that. The amount of SpaceX launches needs to be reduced, not increased.