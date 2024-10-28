Worried About Post-Election Violence?

“I’m thinking about leaving the country for Election Day,” I heard from yet another friend this week. It becomes clear that this is not a conversation about vacation destinations, but rather an expression of distress about election aftermath in a divided nation. There was a time when talk of fleeing the U.S. was a statement that, “I don’t want to live in a country with so-and-so as the president.” But there’s a darker undertone these days. Americans are afraid of violent uprising, of armed conflict, of civil war.

The fear about violence is widespread, with 73% of likely voters concerned about politically motivated violence in the aftermath of the election. I wish I could quiet their unease with definitive assurance that peace will be maintained in our nation no matter what the outcome of the election. But given the January 6th insurrection and multiple assassination attempts on a presidential candidate, even an optimist like myself has to admit to the possibility of violence. So, I can’t say it won’t happen, yet perhaps things are not as dire as we fear.

Research demonstrates that Americans overwhelmingly reject political violence, but we significantly overestimate the extent to which people in the other party support the use of violence for political means. Democrats and Republicans estimate that about half of people in the opposing party support assault (specifically, throwing rocks), whereas only 3 to 4 percent actually support this. Similarly, one percent of Republicans and 2 percent of Democrats support politically-motivated murder, yet partisans believe nearly 40 percent of people in the other party support this. Granted one or two percent isn’t nothing – it’s over a million Americans. At the same time, it’s not the 31 million we imagine it to be.[1]

It’s important to point out that, these numbers reflect support for other people committing violence, not the intent to do so oneself. We can assume that the number of people inclined to actually participate in violence is far smaller even than those who support it. Not surprisingly, the data are absent as I suspect people might not readily share in a survey their plan to commit a violent act. Nonetheless, we know the number is not zero, and our media diet is rife with images of Americans carrying guns, lobbing fire bombs, pushing past barricades.

Our minds collude with the media to focus our attention on conflict. The cognitive bias, Motive Attribution Asymmetry, leads us to believe our opponents are driven by hate, whereas we view ourselves as caring and protective. We also overestimate how much the other side dehumanizes us, and the more we inflate the other side’s prejudice toward us, the more we support aggressive actions toward them. The combatants are more present in our minds than in our midst, but these mental representations stoke our worries.

Factual information about inflated estimates of threat may or may not lower your trepidation about violence occurring. After all, most of us are aware that you’re less likely to die on a plane than in a car, yet fear of flying is more debilitating than driving anxiety. One reason for this discrepancy is control. We feel more in control of our fate when we’re at the wheel, and knowing we can affect the outcome reduces our fear. Given the curative power of control, what might help us manage our trepidation about political violence?

First, we can challenge our prejudices toward people on the other side of the political spectrum. We can remind ourselves that media and our minds bias us against them. We can recognize that we are not as divided as we imagine and that we have more in common than we realize. Americans share core values, such as service, patriotism, and bipartisanship. We agree on government accountability and representation, as well as protecting Constitutional liberties and fair application of laws. Furthermore, we all desire free and fair elections, support equal rights, and do not want government officials to abuse their power. Keeping these unified aims in mind may help us feel more connected to and less fearful.

Have you distanced yourself from friends or family due to bias or fear? Correcting our misperceptions of people across the political spectrum puts us in an apt frame of mind to repair ruptured relationships. Recognizing that people in the other party are unlikely to be proponents of violence against your side might help you more comfortable in their presence. Our bonds with one another are an essential asset as we work together toward a common goal to prevent and respond to violence. Reach out to loved ones, reconnect with friends, talk to your neighbor, apologize and forgive. Each of us has the power to strengthen relationships that can unite our country against divisive forces.

Tania Israel is a Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara and author of Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation (Greenleaf, 2024).

[1] Using numbers of Democrats and Republicans from https://ballotpedia.org/Partisan_affiliations_of_registered_voters and percentages from https://americaspoliticalpulse.com/citizens/#violence