Valentine ‘Colors of Love’ Dance Takes Center Stage

Santa Barbara is renowned for its blend of cultures, experiences, and performances. The 11th annual Colors of Love Valentine dance show contributes to this reputation. Featuring performers ranging from Latin, samba, belly dance, Argentine tango, flamenco, and more, the show blends talents from different cultures and expressions of love.

Dancer, choreographer, teacher, and award-winning filmmaker Yulia Maluta presents her Colors of Love Valentine show on Saturday, February 8, at 8 p.m. at Center Stage Theater.

Performers for the “Colors of Love” dance show | Photo: Courtesy

Maluta is originally from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and drew inspiration from her heritage in creating Colors of Love over a decade ago. Bringing her dreams and imagination to Santa Barbara with her, Maluta managed to rent out the Santa Barbara Dance Center for her first Colors of Love show in winter 2015.

Maluta shares her philosophy on coming to Santa Barbara and making a name for herself here: “We can feel sorry for ourselves, or we can do something new.”

With the Colors of Love dance show, Maluta was able to combine her love of connection, colors, and beauty on the stage, as well as a celebration of Santa Barbara. The show moved to Center Stage Theater in 2016 and it has remained its home ever since, hosting one or two shows a year, each featuring a unique set of performers and centering around different genres and topics.

Gathering dancers and performers from the Santa Barbara area, Maluta finds that she is able to engage the local community in facilitating her dreams for the show. This year, she is proud to announce that featured singer Terrill Williams Carter will be performing. The show engages its viewers with an experience of the senses, from beauty and passion flooding the eyes, ears, and hearts of audience members.

This year’s show will center around the subject of Valentine’s Day, with themes of love, passion, and unity driving the performances.

Colors of Love takes place on Saturday, February 8, 8 p.m. at Center Stage Theater (751 Paseo Nuevo) and is a benefit show for Los Angeles fire relief. Tickets can be purchased at centerstagetheater.org.