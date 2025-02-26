People seem confused why workforce housing is scarce and unaffordable in Santa Barbara, but every day that I wake up at 215 Bath, the answer to that question seems pretty clear to me. For over a year, the owners, 215 Bath LLC, have campaigned to remove local workers with somewhat affordable rents from my building. But in their defense, they’re hardly the only ones doing this in this city. Every day I open the newspaper and talk to my friends and read and hear more stories about renovictions.

Just up the street on upper Bath is another renoviction. Andrew Busch, of the Anheuser-Busch family, is also claiming to be renovating the property despite the fact he doesn’t have permits yet. Like my owners, he hired a nonexistent property manager and won’t accept rent from the long-term tenants. Like my housing situation, there are over a dozen local workers and families now living in Hell’s paradise.

The next affordable housing complex on the chopping block is the Battistone Foundation apartments — almost 200 seniors on fixed incomes are about to enter the already highly competitive Santa Barbara housing market. The reason? Because the nonprofit foundation is “transitioning from operating apartment buildings to providing rental subsidies.”

From LLCs to billionaires to nonprofit foundations, everyone in this town has figured out The $100 Million Secret — a little book written by Tom Parker, who is the father of one of the 215 Bath owners. In my opinion, the book provides a blueprint on how someone can exploit property tax loopholes to buy up property to the point of making literally $100 million.

The business model that the book describes and that property owners across Santa Barbara are using is exploitative. The tactic contributes to what I’ve dubbed “slumflation” — when housing prices go up in tandem with slum-like housing conditions. Sharing a room used to be a way for tenants to save money. Landlords in this town have flipped that idea on its head in order to maximize profit. They’re not building more — they’re just putting more people in the existing housing. Most of those people are transient.

Just look at 215 Bath, for example. More than 40 local workers and families were displaced in favor of short-term students willing to rent by-the-bed. There are now over 30 EF students living in 10 one-bedroom units, and they pay EF about $3,000 per month per bed . More than 40 local workers were kicked out of 215 Bath, and for what? A bunch of international kids permanently on spring break.

If that wasn’t bad enough, based on what I read in the $100 Million Secret and the fact that my rental’s owners have partnered with EF, there is a possibility that they will qualify for tax breaks if they succeed in getting 100 percent of the long-term tenants out of the building.

Do not be misled by landlords and their lobbies — tenants rights are not what’s ruining this city. Mom and pops are not behind mass renovictions. LLCs, bored billionaires, and “nonprofit” foundations are the reason why prices are sky high and part of the reason why the poverty rate in Santa Barbara is the second highest in California .

Slumflation is creating slum-like conditions and inflating the overall housing market. If the assumption is that everyone can and should share a room and that each bed costs $2,000 or more a month, we’re all in trouble. Because of price gouging by corporate landlords, there will be no teachers, no food service workers, no families left in Santa Barbara.

In the wake of the Los Angeles fires, we need to be hyper vigilant about price gouging. We need a rent cap and a moratorium on short-term rentals. We need to tax landlords that rent by the bed — they are essentially operating as shadow hotels. And corporate landlords like my own need to be stopped so that we can preserve the little affordable workforce housing we have left.