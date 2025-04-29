Community By | Tue Apr 29, 2025 | 8:00pm

‘We’re Going to Be Seeing More Food Insecurity’

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Loses $5 Million Courtesy Trump Orders, Ends In-Person Fundraisers

By Nick Welsh | May 1, 2025

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced it is bringing its popular Empty Bowls fundraisers to an end. | Credit: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

