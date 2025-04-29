Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Community By Nick Welsh | Tue Apr 29, 2025 | 8:00pm ‘We’re Going to Be Seeing More Food Insecurity’ Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Loses $5 Million Courtesy Trump Orders, Ends In-Person Fundraisers ‘We’re Going to Be Seeing More Food Insecurity’Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Loses $5 Million Courtesy Trump Orders, Ends In-Person FundraisersBy Nick Welsh | May 1, 2025The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced it is bringing its popular Empty Bowls fundraisers to an end. | Credit: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County More Like This Hundreds Join Hands Off Social Security Protest in Santa Barbara George Yatchisin Is Named Santa Barbara’s 11th Poet Laureate Santa Barbara’s Fiesta Rodeo Definitely Off for 2025
You must be logged in to post a comment.