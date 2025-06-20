High-Risk Breast Clinic Launches at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health Offering Women a Personalized Approach to Breast Cancer Prevention & Treatment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

June 18, 2025 (Santa Barbara, CA) Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, is proud to announce the launch of its High-Risk Breast Clinic – dedicated to monitoring women at elevated risk for breast cancer and offering comprehensive assessments, individualized risk profiles, and personalized recommendations for prevention and early detection.

“We are proud to be a community leader in breast cancer prevention, care and treatment and this High-Risk Breast Clinic is an extension of that,” commented Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health, Greater Central Coast. “Our goal is to empower patients with knowledge, prevention strategies and access to cutting-edge care. We are hopeful that this collaboration and innovation will result in better outcomes for our patients, a reduction in their cancer risk and compassionate, and seamless, patient-centered care for those who need it.”

Members of the High-Risk Breast Clinic include:

The High-Risk Breast Clinic team will collaborate with breast surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, OB/Gyns, primary care clinicians, genetic counselors, researchers and patient navigators across Sutter Health’s Central Coast footprint to offer patients integrated, coordinated care.

How the Clinic Works

Anyone in the community may qualify for an appointment with the High-Risk Breast Clinic if they have a referral from their primary care clinician, and they meet the eligibility criteria. Eligible patients can schedule an appointment withSirena Sechslingloff to learn more about their individual risk factors and explore strategies to reduce that risk.

Eligibility criteria include individuals who:

Had a breast biopsy with pathology that shows atypical cells or lobular carcinoma in situ. Note: Patients diagnosed with new high-risk lesions following a breast biopsy through Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, are already triaged directly to a surgeon from radiology.

Have a history of radiation to the chest wall between the ages of 10-30 years

Have a first-degree relative (mother, sister, daughter) under the age of 50 with a breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer diagnosis

Have a male family member with breast cancer

Have multiple family members with breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer

Are of Ashkenazi Jewish descent with a family history of breast cancer

Have a known genetic mutation predisposing them to breast cancer development

These factors do not automatically place women into a high-risk category, but they may indicate when a formal breast cancer assessment is needed. Those with a history of breast cancer in their immediate family are at higher risk for developing the disease themselves. Patients who meet the criteria and wish to schedule an appointment should ask their primary care clinician for a referral.

Physician Assistant Sechslingloff, who is breast oncology certified by the American Society of Breast Surgeons, will perform a risk assessment for each patient, and will offer tailored recommendations for breast screening, genetic testing, lifestyle changes and medicines which can lower breast cancer risk. Should immediate medical attention be required, she can also connect patients to breast cancer specialists at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“Women of average risk have a 13% chance of getting diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Women are considered at high risk if they have a 20% or higher lifetime risk of developing the disease,” said Sechslingloff. “I look forward to welcoming women to our Clinic, and helping them better understand their risk level so they can make the most informed decisions about their health,”

“We can effectively cure 98% of breast cancer found in its beginning stages, so the sooner we can find it, the better,” confirmed Dr. Choi.

Breast Imaging at Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health

The High-Risk Breast Clinic will create a breast screening schedule for patients designed for their level of risk.

“Women who are identified as high risk may need to go from receiving an annual mammogram, which we recommend for women starting at age 40, to needing a breast ultrasound, or an alternating schedule of mammograms and breast MRIs,” noted Leung. “This Clinic will set the stage for these important conversations with patients about screening, so we can get ahead of breast cancer.”

Patients will have access to Sansum Clinic’s Breast Imaging Center of Excellence which offers 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis), diagnostic mammography, breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), whole breast ultrasound and breast ultrasound.

Elevating Cancer Care for Patients

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center delivers exceptional, patient-centered cancer care—now strengthened through our partnership with Sutter Health. With more clinicians and a broader network of expertise, we’re building a strong foundation to deliver even more connected care across specialties and locations throughout the Central Coast.

Patients benefit from:

Access to 25 oncology specialists across medical, surgical, and radiation oncology.

across medical, surgical, and radiation oncology. A broader network of 170 Sutter Health oncology specialists for complex or highly specialized care needs.

oncology specialists for complex or highly specialized care needs. 150+ clinical trials offering access to the latest therapies and treatment innovations, 29 which are local.

Comprehensive support services including navigation, genetic counseling, nutrition, and social work and wellness, which is generously funded by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara, despite its small size.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, is the premier regional destination for oncology services. We have been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Our 25 highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff care for patients with the most advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, national clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs, we provide our patients with every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.