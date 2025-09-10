We were on the breakwater at the harbor the other day, and my son was six inches from being run over by a group of boys on e-bikes. My son is one and a half. Thank God I was standing in just the right place at exactly the right time. But it so easily could have gone another, far more tragic way.

Please, if you are the parent of a child with an e-bike, or a child who rides on friends’ e-bikes — please talk to them. The kids likely don’t fully grasp the potentially catastrophic impact of their actions.

I have so much faith in my mind that the boys are good kids, who would never wish harm to anyone. They just don’t understand. Small children move in quick, unpredictable ways. They trip, reach, bolt, toddle, fall, lean. Going as fast as they were, the boys never would have been able to stop in time, or even swerve. The weight of what that could have meant — both for my son but also for the child whose bike could have caused a tragedy — sits heavy on my chest.

To our lawmakers — the laws and regulations regarding e-bikes need to be congruous with the severity of what can happen when something goes wrong. There seems to be a mismatch between the capabilities of e-bikes and the rules that govern their use. Sadly, it appears that more often than not, it’s the riders themselves who suffer the brunt of the consequences. I heard from other parents that trauma units are seeing an alarming increase in e-bike related injuries. All of our kids deserve to be wrapped in the protection of laws that put their safety and well-being first.

The e-bikes are fun, adventurous, independent, exciting — all the things preteens and teenagers crave. But they’re also very nearly a motorcycle, in the hands of a child. So please, from one Mama to another, please talk to your children, please try to help them understand the power they hold in their young hands and how to wield it safely. We all just want our babies to be okay.