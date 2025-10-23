A Looming Gap in Care

Many healthcare professionals and the communities they serve across California and 21 other states experienced a moment of relief on September 10, when a federal court in State of New York, et al. v. U.S. Department of Justice, et al. issued a preliminary injunction blocking new federal rules that sought to restrict care based on immigration status. The ruling allows community health centers and local systems to continue serving patients with Unsatisfactory Immigration Status (UIS) while litigation proceeds — an important affirmation of healthcare access for all.

Yet here in Santa Barbara County, we face a different kind of challenge. The county’s Public Health Department recently announced that, beginning January 1, 2026, its clinics will no longer see patients with UIS.

First and foremost, it is important to recognize the extraordinary service that the county’s Public Health Department has provided for more than three decades. The physicians, nurses, and public health professionals who have served in county clinics have been steadfast partners to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) and others in keeping our community healthy — especially during the pandemic and other public health crises. Their dedication has saved lives, prevented disease, and built trust across diverse communities. But as the county prepares for a new phase in its service model, important questions remain about how this transition will affect access to care.

This upcoming policy shift affects two distinct groups of patients in Santa Barbara County. The first includes approximately 7,500 CenCal Health–enrolled UIS patients, who will be reassigned to other community providers for primary and preventative services. While this transition will require careful coordination and additional capacity, it does provide a pathway for continued primary care.

The second group, however, presents an even greater challenge: uninsured UIS patients — individuals who are not eligible for CenCal coverage and, as of now, are not being reassigned to any provider for primary care. More importantly, both insured and uninsured UIS patients will lose access to specialty care services historically provided by the county, which creates another layer of complexity and concern.

Based on current projections, by early to mid-2026, between 8,000 and 10,000 residents in South Santa Barbara County could fall into this uninsured UIS category — and that number may continue to grow. As Medi-Cal enrollment freezes begin in January 2026, followed by a substantial UIS reimbursement decrease planned for July 2026, some currently insured patients may lose coverage during redetermination or choose not to re-enroll out of fear of immigration enforcement. At the same time, some providers may be forced to limit access due to the financial strain caused by reduced reimbursement rates for UIS category. Without a coordinated plan to ensure continued access to both primary and specialty care, we risk creating a significant gap in the county’s safety net.

When residents lose access to routine care, their health needs do not disappear — they intensify. Conditions once manageable in a clinic setting can progress to emergencies. This leads to overcrowded emergency departments, higher hospital costs, and poorer chronic disease outcomes. The ripple effects reach beyond healthcare, impacting workplaces, schools, and community well-being.

If other California counties interpret Santa Barbara’s decision as a model and follow suit, the implications could extend statewide. California’s community health centers collectively care for millions of patients — many uninsured or in mixed-status families. A broad reduction in access for UIS patients would represent a serious public health setback, reversing decades of work toward equitable access and prevention.

This is not about criticism or blame. It is about preparation, partnership, and shared responsibility. Santa Barbara County has long been a leader in public health innovation. We now face an opportunity to demonstrate that leadership once again — by coming together to ensure that every resident, regardless of status, continues to have a pathway to care.

Because when safety nets unravel in one county, the tear does not stop at its borders.