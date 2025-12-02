Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Off The Record Vinyl & Vintage.

Giveaway is open from December 4 – 15. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 16.

Prize Description: $100 Gift Certificate to use in store.

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

You can keep up with Off The Record Vinyl & Vintage on Facebook and Instagram.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.