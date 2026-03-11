Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Organic Soup Kitchen continues its ongoing Return to Vitality educational series with an upcoming session featuring Dr. Julie Taguchi, who will lead an interactive discussion on women’s hormones and hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

The session, titled “Women & Hormone Replacement — Have Questions? Need Answers?”, will take place March 26, 2026 at 4:00 PM PDT at the Organic Soup Kitchen Distribution Center (126 E Haley St., Santa Barbara). The first 30 participants may attend in person, while additional attendees will have the option to join via Zoom.

Hormonal changes throughout life — including perimenopause and menopause — can significantly impact sleep, energy, mood, metabolism, and overall wellbeing. During this session, Dr. Taguchi will share evidence-based insights and answer questions to help women better understand hormone replacement therapy and the options available to support healthy aging.

The Return to Vitality series brings together local health professionals to explore practical, science-informed ways to support health, recovery, and resilience. Through an interactive roundtable format, participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage in meaningful discussion while learning simple strategies to support long-term wellness.

Whether someone is recovering from illness, rebuilding strength, or simply seeking to better understand their health, the series offers accessible education, community connection, and tools to help individuals reconnect with vitality.

Event Details

Return to Vitality Educational Series

Topic: Women & Hormone Replacement — Have Questions? Need Answers?

Speaker: Dr. Julie Taguchi

Date & Time:

March 26, 2026

4:00 PM PDT

Location:

Organic Soup Kitchen Distribution Center

126 E Haley St

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Attendance:

• First 30 participants may attend in person

• Additional attendees may join via Zoom

Registration:

https://paybee.io/in-person-event/osktasting/9

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Organic Soup Kitchen is a Santa Barbara nonprofit dedicated to providing organic, nutrient-dense medically tailored meals and nutrition education to support individuals facing cancer, chronic illness, and food insecurity. By combining food security with metabolic oncology nutrition, the organization works to stabilize health and ensure that financial hardship never becomes a barrier to healing.