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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara awarded more than $4.2 million in grants to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center (RTCC) for 2026, continuing its mission to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for residents of Santa Barbara County. Since RTCC’s opening in 2017, the Cancer Foundation has awarded millions of dollars each year to the cancer center, funding a wide range of programs, from social services and clinical research to nutrition and scalp cooling, ensuring that patients have access to comprehensive care at every stage of their cancer journey.

This year’s grants support twelve programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center:

Patient Navigation

Social Services

Genetic Counseling

Oncology Nutrition

Wellness

Resource Library

Clinical Research

Patient Assistance & Charity Care

Colorectal/Community Health

Acupuncture

Cold Caps/Scalp Cooling

Staff Education

With all of these programs under one roof in Santa Barbara County, local cancer patients can access advanced treatment and supportive care close to home, removing the stress and financial burden that comes with having to travel to receive cancer care. The Cancer Foundation’s grants also make sure that most of these programs are offered free of charge.

“By raising and granting millions of dollars each year to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the Cancer Foundation provides the resources which allow them to offer a level of cancer care that would otherwise be impossible in a community our size, on par with many renowned cancer centers across the country,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Learn more about these programs at http://www.ridleytreecc.org/cancer-center

Learn more about the Cancer Foundation’s support of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at http://www.cfsb.org.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation’s mission is to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.