From the very first week that I moved here to Santa Barbara, 10 years ago, the Saturday Farmers Market has been an exciting weekend event. It gives locals and visitors the opportunity to have the best local, sustainable, and organic food choices anywhere in Santa Barbara County. This market gives these small California farmers and ranchers the incredible opportunity to sell their healthy and delicious products directly to the public. People in other states know of this famous market. It is another jewel the crown of this city!

Certainly, the people in charge of Santa Barbara, can find another location for a new police station. It would be an outrageous blunder of incompetence by our city managers to ruin the livelihood of these great farmers and ranchers. Where else can locals and visitors, find this incredible source of healthy food? Nowhere.

Did I mention incompetence?