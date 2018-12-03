UCSB Inventors Get Venture Capital Investors

The inventors behind the ION wearable sensor have won the interest of Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm Vertical Venture Partners. The diverse group of UCSB students — materials and computer scientists, a chemist, economist, and film major — has been claiming awards in start-up competitions since their student days, when they first presented their alcohol-detection wristband in 2015 at UCSB’s New Venture Competition. Two of them formed a company called Milo Sensors, which placed first at November’s UC Startup Showcase, moving them one step closer to Series A funding.

Their invention feeds information about the alcohol-level detected on the skin to a smartphone, a molecular feat the company describes as a noninvasive, 24-hour monitoring system, and a discreet means to supervise clients and check verification. The group works out of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCSB, and also uses the facilities at the school’s highly regarded Materials Research Laboratory.

Three wins in the 2015 competition gave $20,000 to the team — originally Bob Lansdorp, Netz Arroyo, Daniel Imberman, Evan Strenk, and Allie Pedersen, according to a 2015 UCSB press release — and the National Institutes of Health followed with a $100,000 award and the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism another $223,000. Success at November’s showcase, sponsored by Vertical, gave Milo Sensors a promissory note of $75,000 for the company’s next significant equity round, or Series A funding. Bob Lansdorp is Milo’s chief technology officer, and Evan Strenk, the company’s CEO. Netz (short for Netzahualcóyotl) Arroyo runs his eponymous electrochemical lab at Johns Hopkins, Daniel Imberman is with Bloomberg LP on the Spark Platform team, and Allie Pedersen is an associate at Silicon Valley Bank, with a hand in, naturally, venture packages.