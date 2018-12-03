WEATHER »
Akron defeated Stanford Friday and heads for the soccer nationals at Harder Stadium, where they became the champs (pictured) in 2010.

Paul Wellman (file)

Akron defeated Stanford Friday and heads for the soccer nationals at Harder Stadium, where they became the champs (pictured) in 2010.

Akron Holds Off Stanford 3-2 for College Cup Berth

By (Contact)

Akron upset Stanford in the NCAA men’s soccer quarterfinals and will join three Big Ten teams in a quest for the College Cup at UCSB next weekend.

Not only did Akron deprive the Cardinal of a shot at its fourth consecutive national championship, the Zips ended Stanford’s streak of 14 straight shutouts in postseason play by the stunning score of 3-2 Friday night.

Akron (14-6-2) will face Michigan State (14-4-4) at 5 p.m. Friday (Dec. 7) in the College Cup semifinals at Harder Stadium. Neither team was among the top 16 seeds going into the tournament. The other match will pit No. 2 seed Indiana (20-2-1) against No. 11 Maryland (11-6-4) at 7:45 p.m.

The championship match will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday.

In the other quarterfinals, Indiana shut out Notre Dame, 1-0; Maryland knocked off No. 3 Kentucky, 1-0; and Michigan State came from behind to defeat James Madison, 2-1.

Indiana is making a record 20th appearance in the College Cup. The Hoosiers have won eight titles. Also winning multiple crowns are Maryland (three) and Michigan State (two). Akron is returning to the scene of its only NCAA title, the 2010 College Cup at UCSB.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Tiny House Controversy Just Got Smaller

Grant for homeless relief project much less than expected.

Akron Holds Off Stanford 3-2 for College Cup Berth

Wins spot at UCSB's Harder Stadium next weekend, depriving Stanford of fourth-in-a-row shot at soccer nationals.

Avoid Ocean and Creek Waters After Rains

Contaminants washing downstream from rainfall can cause illness.

UCSB Inventors Get Venture Capital Investors

Noninvasive alcohol-detection device wins multiple awards.

Capitol Hardware Make-Over Rejected

ABR voted down Milpas Street AUD proposal as incompatible with original plans and community.