WEATHER »

Avoid Ocean and Creek Waters After Rains

By

With five- to eight-foot swells in the forecast, Santa Barbara County Public Health reminds ocean swimmers and surfers that storm runoff can cause illness. Muddy offshore waters should be avoided, as well as creek-mouth and drainpipe outlets. The rainwater that runs down creeks to the sea is not treated, and it can carry bacteria that causes ear infection, rash, fever, chills, vomiting, and diarrhea. Shellfish harvesters are advised to wait until 10 days after a rain to allow contaminants to be washed away from shellfish beds. Cooking does not eliminate contaminants such as motor oil and pesticides.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Tiny House Controversy Just Got Smaller

Grant for homeless relief project much less than expected.

Akron Holds Off Stanford 3-2 for College Cup Berth

Wins spot at UCSB's Harder Stadium next weekend, depriving Stanford of fourth-in-a-row shot at soccer nationals.

Avoid Ocean and Creek Waters After Rains

Contaminants washing downstream from rainfall can cause illness.

UCSB Inventors Get Venture Capital Investors

Noninvasive alcohol-detection device wins multiple awards.

Capitol Hardware Make-Over Rejected

ABR voted down Milpas Street AUD proposal as incompatible with original plans and community.