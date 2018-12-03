I believe the only way a voting democracy can succeed, is when every voter contributes nearly an equal amount to government funding. Otherwise, folks will tend to vote for anything they see as a personal benefit to themselves, with little or no concern for those providing the funds.

How does progressive taxation tally with the 14th Amendment equal protection clause? “Another argument raised is that because the federal income tax is progressive, the discriminations and inequalities created by the tax should render the tax unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law.” (Wikipedia)

But of course, government courts, in on the fix, “have ruled Such arguments have been ruled without merit under contemporary jurisprudence.” (Wikipedia) Right, right, right. Other arguably valid constitutional arguments (1st, 5th, 13th, 16th, 17th), have likewise been swatted down by the courts whose employees thrive on lordship and taxation.

This is the fatal flaw with progressive taxation.

Thirty children on a bus decide to vote whether to go to Disneyland or head home. Fifteen children will not have to pay. Ten children will get in at half price. Five children will pay the rest of the bill. Majority rules. How do you think the vote will go?