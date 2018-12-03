Interview with Patricia Kopatchinskaja

As those who attended this summer’s Ojai Festival are well aware, violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja is a remarkable, risk-taking performer. Her parents were both Eastern European folk musicians, and her playing has a folk-music-like quality, simultaneously warm and intense, precise and free.

Her recital Tuesday night in Hahn Hall promises to be a one-of-a-kind occasion, because that describes all of her performances. “The venue, audience, occasion, weather, mood —everything has an influence [on my playing],” she said. “And so no concert will be alike. I have no autopilot function.”

The 41-year-old virtuoso discussed her upcoming program and her approach to music in an email exchange with the Independent.

Your Santa Barbara recital features the third violin sonata of George Enescu, who is famous for his “Romanian Rhapsody.” Do you feel a special connection to the composer, in that you both were born in Moldova? Of course. Enescu’s first violin teacher was a folk musician who could not read music. And Enescu’s third sonata is a kind of artificial folklore. Everything is invented, but in the spirit of folk music. Knowing this folk music from my earliest youth, it comes quite naturally to me. When I first played it with my deceased friend, the Romanian pianist Mihaela Ursuleasa, it was the only piece ever that we never had to practice.

How did you put together your recital program, which also includes sonatas by Bartók and Poulenc, and Ravel’s showpiece “Tzigane”? Our whole program has its origins in the Paris between the wars. Bartók played his first sonata in a private concert with his muse, violinist Jelly d’Arányi, while Ravel turned the pages for him and Poulenc turned the pages for Jelly. After the performance, Ravel told Bartók that he would write a Hungarian rhapsody — the “Tzigane” — for Jelly. Jelly tried to extract a violin sonata from Poulenc, but to no avail. It was only the brilliant violinist Ginette Neveu who [convinced him to write] a sonata, during the German occupation of Paris in World War II. In every movement, Poulenc quotes the jazz standard “Tea for Two,” which was forbidden by the Nazis.

Your collaborator, pianist Polina Leschenko, is a protégé of the great Martha Argerich. What are your rehearsals like? We have played together for 15 years or so. The rehearsals are very intense. Polina never stops digging into a piece. It’s never boring: Every time, I hear something new in her playing. Sometimes I even can’t play, because she surprises me suddenly with a voice I never paid attention to in a piece I thought I knew well.

In performance, do you and Polina need to be always alert in case one of you goes in an unexpected direction? Yes. In music, the collaborators are by far the most important factor. In the best case one inspires [the] other and the team becomes better than its members. But for this to happen, you have to listen and adapt to each other constantly. That’s the charm of chamber music.

In one interview you said that when considering what to record, you ask yourself, “How much does this piece need me?” In another, you referred to a piece you don’t play — the Brahms concerto — saying, “I don’t want to disturb the music by playing it.” Those comments suggest you view the works themselves as living beings with their own needs and wants. Is that right? Indeed, pieces are living structures, born by composers and then going out into the world and finding their own way like children. If you want to play them, you have to connect and adapt to them, to invest yourself into them with all your faculties. There is music where you are unable to do that, or where others can do it much better. Such pieces you should not touch; they really do not “need you.” But then there are other pieces where you feel a strong connection. And if the piece is difficult and rarely played by others, then it “needs you” in a sense, and this gives you a mission to present it.

