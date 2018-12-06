Human Rights Rally and March

To mark Human Rights Day on December 10, 2018, Tibetans across the world will join Uyghur, Southern Mongolians, Chinese, and Hong Kong activists to demand what they should be guaranteed: their rights and freedoms. While the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) serves as an important reminder of how far so much of the world has come since 1958, the worsening of the human rights situation for those living under China’s rule cannot be ignored.

Despite the significant global progress over the last 70 years, the rights listed in the Universal Declaration are routinely violated by the Chinese government. It has also been almost 70 years since China invaded or took control of Tibet, East Turkestan, and Southern Mongolia. Throughout these decades of occupation, we have witnessed wave after wave of resistance to China’s human rights crackdown. Even those raised entirely within the Chinese system with no memory of independence, continue to risk everything to demand their rights and freedoms.

On Sunday, December 9, we will be organizing a trip to Santa Monica to participate in the Walk for Human Rights to stand for all oppressed people in Tibet, China, Vietnam, and around the world. Join our carpool or meet at the southwest corner of Ocean Avenue and Broadway in Santa Monica. The rally kickoff and walk is from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more info or to join Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet contact Kevin Young at (805) 637-2048 or keviny42@hotmail.com.

Kevin Young, Thepo Tulku, and Kunleg Tshering and members of Santa Barbara Friends of Tibet.