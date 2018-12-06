Integrating Ingredients and Information at Blackbird

When the Hotel Californian opened in September 2017 — after about 20 years of bureaucratic wrangling, project revisions, and financial roller-coaster riding by multiple developers — it sparked well-deserved buzz. Located prominently near the waterfront on both sides of State Street, the hotel serves as Santa Barbara’s front door and must occupy some of the most valuable real estate in the world this side of Monaco. We ran a cover story, travel magazines swooned, tourists arrived on cue, and locals hurried down to see what had become of the decades-old hole-in-the-ground and the original Californian Hotel, whose towering facade had to be saved. Then the furor faded, and many of us went back to lives that rarely frequent that tourist-heavy part of town unless friends are visiting. It’s time we snap out of it. Not only is that stretch of State Street — and the adjacent waterfront district and nearby Funk Zone — more vibrant than ever, but the Hotel Californian is home to one of the best restaurants in Santa Barbara right now, Blackbird, as well as the charming indoor-outdoor café Goat Tree, a perfectly pleasant people-watching place to brunch all day long. And a new, intimate lobby bar called Djinn just opened as well. “I never wanted to have a fine-dining restaurant,” said Chef Alexander La Motte, an Illinois native and University of Wisconsin grad whose impressive résumé of kitchens includes Daniel Boulud in New York City, The French Laundry in Napa, and, most recently, the Four Seasons in San Francisco. “I wanted a place where people felt comfortable and have an elevated food experience, but without the formalities of a fine-dining environment, just breaking those barriers.” By Courtesy Photo

Though he spent the last eight years running Four Seasons restaurants, he wanted a very different vibe for Blackbird. “Very few of [the Four Seasons’] restaurants have a feeling of a standalone operation,” said La Motte. “But when I came down here, the number-one thing I wanted to do was create a separation between the restaurant and the hotel. We’re just a good restaurant that happens to be at the bottom of a hotel. We want to accommodate our guests, but, for example, we don’t offer the Blackbird menu for room service. You have to come down and experience it in the way it was intended.”

Such intentions focus on a highly creative yet approachable menu that combines exotic or at least rare ingredients with familiar foodstuffs. On recent visits, I’ve enjoyed avocado and uni toast, with bottarga, pancetta, and seaweed; the green gazpacho with green papaya and vadouvan yogurt that’s dramatically poured over a soft-shell crab; corn ravioli with chanterelles, black garbanzos, and broccoli rabe pesto; and grilled octopus with labneh, green charmoula, chorizo, and black lentils. All are visually impressive, texturally compelling, and, most importantly, wipe-the-plate-clean delicious. Some items are also on the menu at Djinn.

Most of these plates are intended for sharing, but those seeking a substantial entrée won’t be disappointed either — there’s rib eye from Brandt Farm with bone marrow, pistachio crust, potato, and green harissa; diver scallops with a six-minute egg and feta gnocchi; whole roasted fish, often branzino, with dandelion greens, speck, and Buddha’s hand citrus; and, for those seeking to spend about $40 on a burger, a Wagyu patty topped with foie gras, pork belly, and raclette cheese. La Motte’s cinnamon roast chicken is a hit, based on a recipe he accidentally created as a 2nd grader when he mistakenly used that red spice instead of paprika.

What’s impressed me as much as the food is the service, particularly from Kelly Tatro. Employing a deft combination of knowledge, restraint, and intuition, he’s able to gently present menu items without bogging them down in the details. He’ll offer his advice, and if you want to go deeper, Tatro can home in on each specific ingredient, which demystifies the more obscure flourishes.

By Courtesy Photo