WEATHER »

Long-Term RV Living

By

Why is no one talking about RV living on private property with proper utility hookups? My four RV spots (not in Santa Barbara) have code-compliant hookups even though they are in violation of zoning.

I remember my single mom paying for her Santa Barbara house by bartending at Mom’s Italian Village and renting the RV in the front yard on Voluntario Street. For 20 years that cash cow paid off.

With a small zoning change and some reasonable controls, let the private property owners manage this group. The cream of the RV homeless will be great rent payers, and the rest can be further managed by government and private programs.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Affordable Care Repeal a Long Way Off

Carbajal pledges to fight to uphold the bill.

Gun Law Would Ban DUI Offenders from Owning Firearms

Jackson's bill is based on University of California research.

Study: Debris Flow Warnings Were Confusing, Unconvincing

Victims' families outraged at county failures but thwarted from legal action by government immunity.

Intrigue Already Growing Over District 6 Vacancy

An appointment will fill Hart's empty seat.

Just Communities, School Board Refute ‘Anti-White’ Claims

"It's not who we are, not what we do," says director Jarrod Schwartz.