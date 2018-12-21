Long-Term RV Living

Why is no one talking about RV living on private property with proper utility hookups? My four RV spots (not in Santa Barbara) have code-compliant hookups even though they are in violation of zoning.

I remember my single mom paying for her Santa Barbara house by bartending at Mom’s Italian Village and renting the RV in the front yard on Voluntario Street. For 20 years that cash cow paid off.

With a small zoning change and some reasonable controls, let the private property owners manage this group. The cream of the RV homeless will be great rent payers, and the rest can be further managed by government and private programs.