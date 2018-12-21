Santa Barbarans Working for Peace on Earth

Each holiday season, as the year comes to a close and we surround ourselves with family, friends, and cheer, the Santa Barbara Independent shares stories of hometown organizations that are focused on helping people in other corners of the world. We’ve called this our Peace on Earth issue for almost two decades now, and we hope it inspires readers to consider supporting these and other globally focused organizations with your money, skills, or time.

This year’s collection features African Women Rising, which works on social justice and empowerment in war-torn Northern Uganda; Shelterbox, which responds to disasters in every corner of the world by providing instant-homes; and Unite to Light, which is increasing educational opportunities and aiding medical services by distributing solar powered lamps in developing countries.

African Women Rising Empowers Northern Uganda | Linda Cole’s Santa Barbara-based nonprofit works on education, farming, literacy, and more.

ShelterBox Distributes Tents and Hope to the World’s Refugees | A new Summerland office is spreading the relief organization’s reach even further.

Get to Know Unite to Light’s Solar-Powered Lamp | Santa Barbara-based organization distributes “Luke Lights” for education, global health, and disaster relief.

