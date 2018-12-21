WEATHER »

Santa Refugee

By

Santa Claus soon to be a refugee!

The North Pole, due to an additional one degree increase in global temperatures, is forecast to be ice free in a couple of years, maybe as soon as next summer!

Where will the reindeer migrate to? Who will employ and feed the elves? Will there be airlifts for the toy factory?

What will you tell your children?

Who’s been naughty or nice is suddenly of grave consequence, a lump of coal to those not thinking of future generations, willing to shift away from old tired technologies that combust, burn, and pollute, to capturing flows of energy from sun, wind, and water in safe and renewable ways. We’re in a fix, but we’re a creative species, we can do this, our children will thank us for the best Christmas present ever, their future.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Affordable Care Repeal a Long Way Off

Carbajal pledges to fight to uphold the bill.

Gun Law Would Ban DUI Offenders from Owning Firearms

Jackson's bill is based on University of California research.

Study: Debris Flow Warnings Were Confusing, Unconvincing

Victims' families outraged at county failures but thwarted from legal action by government immunity.

Intrigue Already Growing Over District 6 Vacancy

An appointment will fill Hart's empty seat.

Just Communities, School Board Refute ‘Anti-White’ Claims

"It's not who we are, not what we do," says director Jarrod Schwartz.