Build the Wall

If President Trump’s border wall is ever built, it is likely that at least 15 percent of the construction workers will be unauthorized citizens. That is the current make-up of those employed in the construction industry, according to PEW research. You can bet that there will be an even higher percentage of illegal immigrants building the wall, however, as the largest numbers of illegal residents reside in southern border states near where the wall will be constructed.

Congressional funding for a wall, if it ever happens, might as well be called the “Unauthorized Citizen Employment Act of 2019.” Contact your local congressional representative and our California senators if you object to this ever happening. The wall is potentially a beautiful monument to the love American citizens have for their country the way it used to be. The last thing we would want is a wall built by drug smugglers, human traffickers, gang members, and criminals!

Keep in mind, though, President Trump is serious. I am not.

