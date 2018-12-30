WEATHER »

Alex Drake

The Year in Pictures 2018

Our Annual Photographic Review of the Year That Was

By

Photographs by Paul Wellman Unless Otherwise Noted

There’s no doubt about it: 2018 will go down in the annals of Santa Barbara history as one of the most tragic and dramatic years on record.

Just as we’d all started to breathe a little easier after the Thomas Fire, a torrential rainstorm unleashed a cataclysmic debris flow onto Montecito in the wee hours of January 9, killing nearly two dozen, destroying entire neighborhoods, and changing the landscape forever.

Scenes from that morning also included plenty of heroism, a sentiment that carried on into the actions of the Bucket Brigade and so many other organizations and individuals involved in the ongoing recovery of Montecito.

Thankfully, life returned to something like normal, allowing the usual facets of life in Santa Barbara to go on. We hope this annual collection of photographs reminds you of our community’s many triumphs in 2018 as well.

Rescue & Recovery

In the immediate aftermath of the debris flow, rescuers plucked stranded residents from their rooftops as neighbors helped one another trudge through the muck to safety.

Heroes & Helping Hands

By Paul Wellman

The solidarity and support that went toward Montecito was overwhelming, including from community celebrities.

Yet Another Fire

By Paul Wellman

In the blink of an eye, as fires in high heat tend to do, the Holiday Fire sprang to life and began racing through the Holiday Hill neighborhood on July 6, while engine crews rushed to contain it.

Farewells

By Paul Wellman

Jo Ann Caines

Raging Against the Machine

By Erika Carlos

In a land ruled by Trump, there’s never been more to protest, or more fervor to do so. When a shooter killed 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Syd Abad (with bullhorn) led students into Girsh Park as part of a nationwide walkout against gun violence.

Infrastructure Issues

By Paul Wellman

Alternative transportation made strides and hit setbacks this year. The “Last Mile” folding-bike program now provides train commuters like Cord Christensen a means of getting to their final destination.

Shores, Surf, & Sinsemilla

By Paul Wellman

The coastline is under constant attention in Santa Barbara, whether it comes to cleaning up and capping the old Becker Well at Lookout Beach in Summerland…

Science & Space

By Paul Wellman

Those lucky enough to look toward the skies in September saw the Falcon 9 rocket launch from and then, in part, return to Vandenberg Air Force Base, as seen here from Arroyo Burro Beach.

Open Emotion

By Paul Wellman

It was a year of extreme highs and lows for a few of Santa Barbara’s politicos. Democratic Assemblymember Monique Limón (front in black) celebrates her election win with ecstatic friends and family.

Performing Pros

By Paul Wellman

Santa Barbara always stacks up the performing-arts opportunities, and 2018 entertained us every week. In April, the Taiko Center of Los Angeles performed two free shows for students in a collaboration between the Children’s Creative Project and the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Rocked & Rolled

By Paul Wellman

Santa Barbara is always graced with great live music, and 2018 was no exception. Phish frontman Trey Anastasio went acoustic at the Granada in December.

Follow the Bouncing Balls

By Paul Wellman

UCSB men’s basketball is on a tear right now, and they destroyed rival Cal Poly back in March by the score of 86-61, thanks to dunks by Jalen Canty. As the team soaked up the juice, Coach Joe Pasternack kept the momentum going.

Off to the Races

By Paul Wellman

San Marcos High’s Jenny Nnoli (center) leads the pack at the 2018 Santa Barbara County Championships in Carpinteria.

Competitive Spirit

By Paul Wellman

The Santa Barbara Grunions Rugby Club turned 40 in 2018, but they aren’t getting tired of tearing up the turf and visiting teams.

More like this story

