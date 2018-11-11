WEATHER »

Highway 101 Remains Open in Montecito Friday Evening

[Correction: Nov. 9, 2018, 6:30 a.m.] All lanes of Highway 101 will remain open in Montecito Friday night; we previously reported in error that it will close due to the Olive Mill bridge rail replacement. Only Olive Mill bridge will be closed November 9 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The rails were damaged during the January 9, 2018, Montecito debris flow. The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this story posted November 8 stated 101 would close for the Olive Mill overpass construction. That was incorrect. The highway remains open through Montecito.

