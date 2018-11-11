Montecito Bank Robbed on Coast Village Road

The Montecito Bank & Trust on Coast Village Road was held up around 12:30 p.m. today, according to local media reports. Police described the suspect as a white male, who was wearing an old-man’s mask, and possibly was wearing a ponytail, grey jacket, and khaki pants. Officers are searching the neighborhood for the suspect, said Lt. Aaron Baker, who may have fled toward Coast Village Circle.

Montecito Union Elementary School was placed on lockdown, parents report, while law enforcement searched for the suspect, but it was soon lifted.