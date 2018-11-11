WEATHER »

Heroin Bust in Santa Barbara

By

Thomas Edward Dominguez, a 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested and booked on Wednesday, November 7 for possessing heroin for sales. On the morning of the arrest, “a cadre of Santa Barbara Police Detectives, SWAT Team, and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s personnel executed several search warrants at numerous locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta,” according to Anthony Wagner, spokesperson for Santa Barbara Police Department.

Dominguez was detained after detectives discovered heroin meant for sales, scales, and a large sum of cash in his home and is currently held in the Santa Barbara County Jail. Keith Brown and Jonathan Sutton were also arrested during the searches for misdemeanor narcotics violations, and were released with citations.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Water Managers, County Wrangle Over Lake Cachuma Supply

In some ways, the South Coast is in a worse drought fix than in 2014.

Brooks Is Back

UCSB PaCE to offer two Brooks courses this winter.

Heroin Bust in Santa Barbara

Three men were detained at three locations, one arrested.

Woolsey Fire Grows, Two Reported Dead

Highway 101 remains closed between Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village; Highway 1 also closed at Pt. Mugu; ...

International Rescuer Speaks at UCSB

David Miliband, former British Foreign Secretary, heads a nonprofit that has helped 27 million people survive conflict ...