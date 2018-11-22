WEATHER »

Saturday Treats in Store, and Out

By (Contact)

Small Business Saturday is scheduled to be the biggest it’s ever been. On November 24, downtown’s Storke Placita will be transformed into a small business marketing utopia to celebrate and support Santa Barbara retail. Restaurants, stores, galleries, and more will be arranged in tinted tables representing their own downtown block, distributing coupons, mini-menus, and special discounts.

The Placita will also be bombarded with games like Downtown Trivia, DSBingo, and Spin the Wheel — all donated by small business owners — to create a shopping experience. If this weren’t enough, Holiday Horns will perform at the patio before Marshalls at 2 p.m., and shoppers can get holiday gifts wrapped at the free gift-wrapping station there.

A special treat awaits at 11 a.m., when State Street restaurants will open their doors and step outside with samples of their foods for hungry shoppers to get a taste of the treats they’ve yet to try.

“This holiday more than ever, we’re inviting Santa Barbara residents downtown to support all our great local businesses, win a prize or two, enjoy some music and some tastings,” says Kate Schwab, spokesperson for Downtown Santa Barbara. “It’s a fabulous way to kick off the 2018 Holiday shopping season!”

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

State Rejects Montecito Sanitary District Conflict Complaint

District anonymously accused of misusing public funds.

Task Force Update: Human Trafficking in Santa Barbara

Community forum address the latest numbers and sting operations.

Montecito Explores Microgrid for Emergency Services

System would support fire and water agencies during power outages.

EDC Scores a Win for the Santa Barbara Channel

Offshore fracking permits enjoined by federal judge.

Saturday Treats in Store, and Out

Downtown Santa Barbara retail pops up at Storke Placita and restaurants step out.