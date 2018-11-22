Open Bellosguardo to the People

Dick Wolf sounds like he is trying to turn the Clark Estate into an elitist museum of fine art. Firstly, after four years, Wolf and Jeremy Lindaman should stop yapping about their “vision” for the estate and get it opened to the people of Santa Barbara for whom Huguette Clark intended it.

So far, it has been a venue for galas catering to rich white people and their political pals and cronies, with another gala scheduled for December 3 at $1,500 per diner.

Bellosguardo doesn’t need to be turned into a West Coast version of the Frick Museum. Santa Barbara already has a museum of fine art. If Wolf and his rich pals want to see the Frick, they should fly to the one in Pittsburgh.

Bellosguardo is a place where working people should be able to go with their kids for a nominal entry fee and be able to dream while enjoying the house and a picnic on the grounds.

It’s time to open the doors to people besides your rich, white pals, Mr. Wolf!

The Frick in both NYC and Pittsburgh does not let children under 10 years of age enter.

Ms. Clark intended her legacy to benefit the people of Santa Barbara, and the Frick type museum that Wolf envisions will not benefit children and maybe not even their parents, because the family won’t be able to afford entry.

Wolf’s idea is elitist and de facto racism against the thousands of lower-income people in our city who would not be able to enjoy the estate!