While I appreciate coverage of the recent exposé in the Los Angeles Times, “Santa Barbara County knew mudslides were a risk. It did little to stop them,” in the Indy‘s summary “‘Times’ Report Dredges Up Debris Basin Issues,” each time I’m left as floored by one question as I was when I first read the L.A. Times story published on December 20: Why didn’t our local news get this for us?

It is very easy to publish summaries of the story, over and over again. What’s not so easy is doing the work. I’d like to see the Independent instead inform locals on why your reporters didn’t do the research and get this story yourselves.