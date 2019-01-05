WEATHER »

Just Okay

By

As one of the new owners of Jimboz Lounge I would like to point out some inaccuracies in your article “In Search of S.B’s Dive Bars.” While most of the article is okay, we no longer have a one-eyed bartender (Boston Jack) working here, and we’ve been working really hard to get rid of the “harsh lighting,” as well as cleaning the place up so it’s more inviting to everyone.

I would like to think of our bar as a neighborhood dive where everyone, locals and tourists alike, are welcome. In the future I would hope that any of your writers would contact us before doing an article about our place.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Candlelit Remembrance Walk Scheduled for 1/9

'Raising Our Light' event commemorates the Montecito community tragedy.

UCSB Professor Talks Sanctuary City Movement

"There is great need once again," says Mario T. Garcia.

Alcohol Sting Nets Six Citations

Sheriff's Office conducted minor decoy operation in Goleta.

Governor Orders New Tests for Death Row Inmate

Kevin Cooper was arrested in Santa Barbara in 1983.

New Path in Montecito Brings in the New Year

Program puts local laborers affected by disasters back to work.