National Weather Service Issues Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Santa Barbara County on Saturday afternoon, January 5, that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. A line of strong storm fronts is moving through area at around 15 miles per hour, officials said.

“This line of storms will bring a threat of brief heavy downpours capable of localized flooding, wind gusts to 50 mph capable of downing trees and branches, along with small hail,” the advisory reads. “Residents in and around recent burn areas should stay alert to changing conditions.”

Authorities say the storms are not currently strong enough to produce debris flows but will continue to monitor their progress.

