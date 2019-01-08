New Flag from Old Hose Goes on Display

A flag created by retired firefighter John Carrillo from old hose material goes on display at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Wednesday morning as a tribute to the men and women who responded to the devastation on January 9, 2018. After seeing all sorts of items made from old fire hose – from planters to wallets to hammocks – Carrillo decided to make an American flag for his home in Lompoc, then another for a friend, and the requests snowballed from there.

Montecito Bank & Trust bought the 7’ x 9’ flag in support of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and has loaned it to the Courthouse for a month of public viewing through to February 9. Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo will accept the flag in a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse on January 9.