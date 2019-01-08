WEATHER »
Retired firefighter John Carrillo created flag from old hose material.

Courtesy Photo

Retired firefighter John Carrillo created flag from old hose material.

New Flag from Old Hose Goes on Display

By

A flag created by retired firefighter John Carrillo from old hose material goes on display at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Wednesday morning as a tribute to the men and women who responded to the devastation on January 9, 2018. After seeing all sorts of items made from old fire hose – from planters to wallets to hammocks – Carrillo decided to make an American flag for his home in Lompoc, then another for a friend, and the requests snowballed from there.

Montecito Bank & Trust bought the 7’ x 9’ flag in support of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and has loaned it to the Courthouse for a month of public viewing through to February 9. Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo will accept the flag in a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse on January 9.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Dave Jones Departs with Rebuke for Feds

Insurance commissioner opposed proposal for second bill for abortion coverage; new Commissioner Ricardo Lara sworn in.

New Flag from Old Hose Goes on Display

Santa Barbara County Courthouse accepts flag to honor first responders and veterans.

Homeless Count Takes Place January 24

Volunteers needed for Homeless Point-in-Time Count, trainings begin soon.

National Weather Service Issues Flood Advisory

Strong storms are moving through Santa Barbara County.

Candlelit Remembrance Walk Scheduled for 1/9

'Raising Our Light' event commemorates the Montecito community tragedy.