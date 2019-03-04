WEATHER »

Recycle, Please

By

Too bad Old Town Coffee isn’t sporting a more visible recycling program. When I asked about it, the proprietress answered that “Marborg sorts the recycling out anyway.” Coffee shops are some of the worst users of disposable cups and “warmies”! Come on. Please set a high standard in Old Town — we love you!

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Evacuations Called Ahead of Tomorrow’s Storm

Residents in "red zones" are ordered out by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Goleta Tackles Parking in Old Town

New lots, loss of on-street spaces, and more 90-minute timed parking discussed.

Old-Car Buy Back Now Accepts 1995 Models

County Program Pays Vehicle Owners $1,000

Report Finds SBCC Procedures in ‘Need of Improvement’

College President Anthony Beebe says school needs to do better.

UCs Move Foward with Open-Access Publishing

The state system ended its subscription with a for-profit publishing service.