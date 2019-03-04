Recycle, Please

Too bad Old Town Coffee isn’t sporting a more visible recycling program. When I asked about it, the proprietress answered that “Marborg sorts the recycling out anyway.” Coffee shops are some of the worst users of disposable cups and “warmies”! Come on. Please set a high standard in Old Town — we love you!
