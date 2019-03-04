WEATHER »

Old-Car Buy Back Now Accepts 1995 Models

County Program Pays Vehicle Owners $1,000

By

County residents can get $1,000 for their old, operable vehicles through the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s buyback program, which has been expanded recently to accept model year 1995 and older. Since 2006, the program has taken 5,500 vehicles off the road permanently, reducing smog-forming pollution by an estimated 200 tons, as older cars and trucks tend to run dirtier than newer models. The program includes gasoline or diesel cars, light-duty trucks, vans, and SUVs, if certain conditions are met. For details, visit www.ourair.org/old-car-buy-back-program.

